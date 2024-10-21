Delicious in Dungeon Earns Prestigious New Award for Best Manga

Delicious in Dungeon has firmly cemented itself as one of the best new anime releases of the past couple of years, and now Ryuko Kui’s original manga has earned its own honors by nabbing a prestigious award for Best Manga! Delicious in Dungeon has really been taking over as the anime wrapped up its debut season earlier this year. This was the second half of the series that kicked off its run last Fall, but this wave of episodes in particular really started to catch the attention of anime fans. With the original manga now ended, the anime is bringing it all to life.

Delicious in Dungeon‘s anime popularity has also been driving fans to check out the original manga as a result (making it one of Kadokawa’s top IPs in the process). Ryoko Kui’s manga had ended its run with Enterbrain’s Harta magazine last Fall, but really started to get cooking this year. It’s why the series has started to get recognition for everything that Kui had set out to do over the course of its run, and why ultimately it won the award for Best Manga during the Harvey Awards as part of the New York Comic Con 2024 weekend.

Delicious in Dungeon Wins Best Manga 2024

Announced during the New York Comic Con 2024 weekend, Delicious in Dungeon has won the award for Best Manga in a very tight category alongside other breakout hits such as Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier (which are also in the midst of their own anime productions to get a bigger audience) and more. To get an idea of how competitive it was this year, here’s the breakdown of all of the manga nominated for the Best Manga category at the Harvey Awards this year.

The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren, translated by Ajani Oloye (Yen Press)

by Mokumokuren, translated by Ajani Oloye (Yen Press) Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama, translated by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

by Kamome Shirahama, translated by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha) Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui, translated by Taylor Engel (Yen Press)

by Ryoko Kui, translated by Taylor Engel (Yen Press) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, translated by Misa ‘Japanese Ammo’ (VIZ)

by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, translated by Misa ‘Japanese Ammo’ (VIZ) Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito, translated by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ)

by Junji Ito, translated by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ) H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow Over Innsmouth by Gou Tanabe, translated by Zack Davisson (Dark Horse)

by Gou Tanabe, translated by Zack Davisson (Dark Horse) Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol 14 by Kentaro Miura, translated by Duane Johnson (Dark Horse)

by Kentaro Miura, translated by Duane Johnson (Dark Horse) Second Hand Love by Yamada Murasaki, translated by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Yamada Murasaki, translated by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly) My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki, translated by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Fujiwara Maki, translated by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly) Okinawa by Susumu Higa, translated by Jocelyne Allen (Fantagraphics)

What’s Next for Delicious in Dungeon?

Delicious in Dungeon might have ended its original manga run, but the anime still has quite a bright future ahead of it. The first season ended right at the halfway point of Kui’s original story, and thus only has half of the series left to go for the rest of its adaptation. It’s the later episodes that fans had enjoyed the most, and it’s because of the major pivot from its earlier wacky food based adventures to the more intense plan to eventually become the ruler of the dungeon.

Delicious in Dungeon’s anime future has been set in stone as well as the anime has confirmed it’s now working on a second season of the TV series. Confirmed to be in the works immediately after the first season came to an end, the second season of the series will feature a return from Studio Trigger to handle the animation production behind it all. If you wanted to catch up with the anime to find out what the fuss is all about, you can now check out Delicious in Dungeon‘s first season now streaming on Netflix.