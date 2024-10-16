Chainsaw Man Funko Pop Wave 2 Includes a Sleeping Pochita Exclusive

Chainsaw Man Funko Pops Wave 2

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man anime and manga adaptations have been hugely successful, though it wasn’t until June of this year that Funko finally got around to launching a wave of Pop figures inspired by the franchise. However, the line is going strong with the release of a huge second wave of figures that includes Hiimeno, Kishibe, Kobeni, Samurai Sword, a Deluxe Chainsaw Man, and several exclusives. Among these exclusives is an adorable sleeping Pochita, which could be as popular as the sleeping Godzilla Pop that was released earlier this year. If that turns out to be the case, you’ll want to jump on it quickly before they sell out. It is expected to arrive here at BoxLunch soon.

A full breakdown of the first Chainsaw Man Funko Pop wave can be found below. Pre-orders for the commons are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $99+, flat $7.95 shipping on everything else) and will be available here on Amazon soon. Links to the exclusives are as follows:

Chainsaw Man – Sleeping Pochita: BoxLunch Exclusive (Coming Soon)

Chainsaw Man – Power (Operation Super-Smart): Funko Exclusive

Chainsaw Man – Denj (Operation Super-Smart)i: Funko Exclusive

Chainsaw Man- Himeno

Chainsaw Man- Kishibe

Chainsaw Man- Kobeni

Chainsaw Man – Samurai Sword

Chainsaw Man – Chainsaw Man (Deluxe)

Pop Keychain: Chainsaw Man- Aki

Pop Keychain: Chainsaw Man- Power

The first wave of Chainsaw Man Funko Pops included figures of Chainsaw Man, Aki, Denji, Makima, Pochita. These figures are also available here on Entertainment Earth.

Note that YouTooz previously released some pretty outstanding Chainsaw Man vinyl figures and plush, and you can check those out right here at EE as well.

What’s Next for Chainsaw Man?

Right now, Studio MAPPA is staying busy as Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is in production. The movie, which was announced nearly two years ago, has not updated fans on its status since being outed to fans. In the meantime, Fujimoto has stayed busy with Chainsaw Man part two. The manga is on a hot streak as Denji is facing down two powerful foes, the Aging Devil and the War Devil. Our hero has a target painted on his back, and just when you think the fight is settled, Fujimoto does something that scatters the battlefield in a way we never saw coming.

If you wanted to check out more of Chainsaw Man right now, you can find the newest chapters of the manga with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. If you want to catch up with Chainsaw Man’s first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the series as follows:

“Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”