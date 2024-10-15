Chainsaw Man’s Creator Knows the Next Story They’ll Write

Tatsuki Fujimoto is a name manga lovers should know very well. From Look Back to Fire Punch, the artist has pushed out a number of popular stories over the years, but none hold a candle to Chainsaw Man. The dark series has become a top-selling manga with fans across the globe, and much of its success is thanks to Fujimoto. The creator’s storytelling skills are second to none, and fans are already wondering what Fujimoto has up his sleeves for the future. So of course, the artist is teasing fans about what that future may hold.

While fans wait for Chainsaw Man to drop its first movie, an interview with Fujimoto is now making the rounds on social media. Back in 2021, the artist was asked about the future and whether he already had ideas about his next manga. As it turns out, Fujimoto had an idea, and the confession has netizens buzzing in a big way.

WHAT MANGA WILL TATSUKI FUJIMOTO TACKLE NEXT?

“I have some ideas,” Fujimoto admitted when asked about future manga titles. “In particular, I have a story that would start out as a romantic comedy. In the beginning, there would be several heroines, but only one of them manages to find love. Disheartened, the other girls would commit suicide and come back as evil spirits destined to haunt the one girl that managed to find a boyfriend.”

As you can see, Fujimoto’s pitch is just as engaging as it is dark. All of his stories have a sharp edge to them that stings. Nothing is ever quite as it seems with Fujimoto. Not only are his stories dark, but they are layered with subverted expectations. We have seen this time and again in Fujimoto’s work, and this simple rom-com pitch makes his angle clear. Even something as forward as a romance will be twisted under Fujimoto’s hand, and that is what keeps fans guessing.

This interview, which was published in early 2021, preceded two of the artist’s most recent works. Look Back hit shelves later in the year while Goodbye, Eri went live in 2022. The stories did not see out Fujimoto’s rom-com dream, so there is still time for the artist to unpack this vision. However, for the time being, it seems the artist is content with focusing on Chainsaw Man.

THE FUTURE OF CHAINSAW MAN IS LOOKING BUSY

After all, Chainsaw Man is one of the top series at Shonen Jump, and its impact is nothing to laugh at. The series, which debuted in December 2018, made waves with its bleak comedy and supernatural horror. Characters like Denji and Makima have become mascots in the anime fandom, and we have Studio MAPPA to thank. The company worked hand-in-hand with Fujimoto to adapt Chainsaw Man for television, and the anime’s first season was a global smash.

Right now, Studio MAPPA is staying busy as Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is in production. The movie, which was announced nearly two years ago, has not updated fans on its status since being outed to fans. In the meantime, Fujimoto has stayed busy with Chainsaw Man part two. The manga is on a hot streak as Denji is facing down two powerful foes, the Aging Devil and the War Devil. Our hero has a target painted on his back, and just when you think the fight is settled, Fujimoto does something that scatters the battlefield in a way we never saw coming.

