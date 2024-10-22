When Will Look Back Finally Hit Streaming?

Look Back is nothing short of a masterpiece. This year, the world watched as Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga made its way to the screen, and the movie exceeded everybody’s high expectations. Thanks to Studio Durian, Look Back has broken records with its indie budget, and Look Back left fans devastated by its tale. Now, we have learned Look Back is coming to streaming, and the team at Amazon are behind the push.

As it turns out, Look Back will begin streaming on Amazon Prime starting November 7th. Some regions will gain access to the movie on November 8th, but stateside fans will be good to go earlier in the week. The global license will bring Look Back to tons of markets from Japan to South Korea and beyond. So if you have been waiting to watch Look Back, you are in luck.

LOOK BACK LANDS STREAMING HOME AT AMAZON

In the wake of this reveal, Fujimoto encouraged fans to check out Look Back as soon as possible. And if they have a big TV screen available to them, they should stream the movie there.

“For those watching on Prime Video, it’s an incredible animation, so please try to watch [Look Back] on as large a screen as possible! Thank you for your support,” Fujimoto shared.

With nearly $6.5 million USD at the box office, Look Back is a bonafide hit. The movie was made on a modest budget, but director Kiyotaka Oshiyama did not let that hold him back. Studio Durian worked up until the deadline to make Look Back a success, and the reviews speak for themselves. From Rotten Tomatoes to Metacritic and Letterboxd, Look Back has earned nothing but high praise since its debut.

WHY LOOK BACK IS ONE OF ANIME’S BEST MOVIES IN YEARS

As for why Look Back has been so successful, well – look no further than the manga it came from. Fujimoto brought the hit one shot to life in July 2021, and the 143-page behemoth is nothing short of perfection. From fans to industry legends, Look Back was heralded for its smart dialogue and unsettling plot. Borrowing from real-world tragedies, Look Back unpacked the highs and lows of artistry. The story is the right blend of melancholic and bittersweet, giving fans just enough drama to pull them in without drowning them. And by the end? Well, Look Back is in a league of its own thanks to its ending alone.

If you have not seen Look Back, Amazon Prime will give you a chance soon enough. The movie made its U.S. debut in theaters recently thanks to GKIDS, and screenings were expanded due to its popularity. For those eager to peek Fujimoto’s work, they can always check out his manga. Look Back was published by Viz Media in English alongside his other one shot Goodbye, Eri. And given the success of Look Back, don’t be surprised if Fujimoto’s other works are licensed by studios ASAP. So for those wanting to know more about Look Back, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing.”

What do you think about Amazon's latest anime license? Are you ready to check out Look Back? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.


