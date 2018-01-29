GOT7 Confirms Its Spring 2018 Comeback

If you are ready for some more GOT7, then you need to get your calendar ready. It looks like the k-pop group will be making a comeback this spring to share some new songs with fans.

So, you will want to prepare your wallets now. Things are about to get expensive.

According to reports from Naver, GOT7 is preparing for its next comeback at the moment. The release is slated for late February or early March, but it seems the March debut is more likely at the moment.

GOT7 are preparing for their comeback, planned to be late February or early March, but more likely to be early March MV filming todayhttps://t.co/htfySsn5uI pic.twitter.com/S9QLdVAJAB — mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes) January 28, 2018

It seems like the tracks for GOT7’s comeback have been mostly finished. The band just filmed its first MV for the occasion in South Korea, so their new title track must be complete at this point.

This comeback will be the first for GOT7 in 2018. The band was busy last year with all of its releases as JYP Entertainment debuted four projects for the group. The company kicked things off for GOT7 last March with the release of Flight Log: Arrival, the third album of a trilogy set. The release topped the Billboard’s World Album Chart before GOT7 turned its eyes to Japan.

Last May, GOT7 released a new Japanese single titled “My Swagger” and went on to do a full Japanese EP. The project, which was titled “Turn Up,” coincided with the band’s tour in Japan. It also marked the group’s first comeback in which Jackson did not participate because of health reasons and schedule conflicts.

GOT7 also released their seventh EP in 2017 with the appropriately titled “7 for 7” comeback. Its title track “You Are” was co-written and co-composed by its leader JB, and it went on to top music charts in South Korea following its debut.

Are you excited to see what GOT7 has in store for fans in 2018?