Attack on Titan Creator Discusses the Series’ Impending Finale

Attack on Titan has only so much longer to live on. The popular series helped bring new life to anime years ago when its hit series debuted. Nowadays, there are millions of fans who look forward to Attack on Titan, but creator Hajime Isayama plans to wrap the title soon. And in a new interview, the artist is opening up about what that ending will look like.

Recently, SNK News translated a Japanese interview that Isayama did for his Final Exhibition. The lengthy interview featured the artist discussing his series’ end, and Isayama is more invested in closure than ever before.

“There’s certainly an increases in the amount I want to draw… But it’s been such a long time, and I feel strongly that I’ve grown very close to it. I think I’ve been proceeding based on how I want to draw the last scene. Of course, there are many precursors to the main goal, and taking each step in line with them is extremely challenging, and there are also parts that have to balance out, which is tricky,” the artist explained.

“Just one more time, just once more like this… there are sinking steps leading up to the goal… But I feel I really should keep going for what I’ve always wanted to draw for closure.”

As you can see, Isayama is clearly after some deserved closure with this finale. Attack on Titan is marching through its final arc, and it has uprooted fans in a major way. Not only has Eren Jaegar apparently gone off the deep end, but Paradis and its people are all in disarray. These days, fans are not sure how the series can resolve itself, but Isayama has a plan in mind. And if we are all lucky, the artist’s finale will show Game of Thrones how a fantasy epic should be wrapped up.

Attack on Titan was created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.