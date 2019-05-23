Attack on Titan Fans Sending WIT Studios Gifts Following Exit Rumors

When it comes to Attack on Titan these days, the word is good. Not only is the franchise thriving in print, but its season three comeback has been received well by fans. However, a recent report has shaken confidence in the show, and it seems fans are responding by showering a certain WIT Studios with love.

For those unaware, a slew of reports popped up this month alleging that WIT Studios is preparing to cut ties with Attack on Titan. The production company has overseen the anime since day one and is responsible for its gorgeous animation. The reports have clearly spooked fans who don’t want WIT Studios to exit, and they made as much clear by sending the company a big gift.

Taking to Twitter, the official account for WIT Studios posted a picture of a giant gift basket fans sent to its staff, and the message offered thanks to followers.

“We have received an offer from Attack on Titan fans,” WIT Studios wrote. “Thank you for your concern of the staff!”

While neither Kodansha nor WIT Studios have said anything about the exit reports, they continue to spread around the fandom. The issue began when a Chinese animator who is contracted on the anime posted a message to Weibo saying the studio’s final episode of Attack on Titan has started.

“[Work on] the last episode of Shingeki no Kyojin has started. From 2012 to now, from when Zhenglei (Thundray) and I started with the 2nd episode in the series to the 59th one now – eight years have passed. Back then, I was only 29-years-old, and now I’m 37. This is a series that accompanied me in my formidable years as a key animator, but it also trained group after group of Chinese animators. It allowed them to grow and experience what a high-level production of 2D animation is like. For this final episode, let us anticipate it together,” the post explained.

As more sources appeared backing the reports, fans have become concerned about the future of Attack on Titan. Now, it seems those worried are now reaching out to WIT Studios directly, but there is no word on how their affection may change the anime’s future if at all.

