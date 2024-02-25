Great Pretender's New Movie Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Great Pretender's anime franchise came back with a new movie earlier this year, and now fans can check out Great Pretender razbliuto for themselves now streaming with Crunchyroll! Great Pretender ended its two season anime run a few years ago, and that seemed like it would be it for the original anime project. But surprisingly, the franchise returned this year with a brand new story set in its world following a new set of con artists and marks. This new movie tells a new story not seen in the first anime series, and now even more fans can get to check it out in action than before.

Great Pretender razbliuto had a brief run in theaters through the United States earlier this year, but now there's no need to worry if you weren't able to catch it in theaters. If you wanted to check out the new movie for yourself, Great Pretender razbliuto is now streaming with Crunchyroll. Running for an hour and 28 minutes in Japanese language audio with English subtitles, now is the best time to check it out.

(Photo: WIT Studio)

What Is Great Pretender razbliuto?

Directed by Hiro Kaburagi (who also provided the character designs) for WIT Studio, with Hitoshi Ito serving as producer and Ryota Kosawa supervising the script, Great Pretender razbliuto takes place after the events of the original anime series but can also be enjoyed as a standalone story. If you wanted to check out the original anime, you can stream Great Pretender with Netflix. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment teases Great Pretender razbliuto as such:

"It's been three years since WIT Studio captivated the world with the dizzying tricks and ingenious scenarios that emerged from the 'GREAT PRETENDER' series. Now, this all-new action-adventure film follows Dorothy, the self-proclaimed genius con artist who recruited the infamous Laurent Thierry to the life of crime. This time around, she has been defeated at her own game by the Shanghai Longu Bang and is thought to be dead, but she soon reemerges in a small seaside village. Pursued by the underworld of Taipei, she heads to Kyoto, but what will she find waiting for her there...?!"

Will you be checking out Great Pretender's new movie now that it's streaming with Crunchyroll?