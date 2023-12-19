Great Pretender razbliuto Announces U.S. Release With New Trailer

Great Pretender is coming back with a new movie, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment is bringing Great Pretender razbliuto to theaters in the United States with a special limited screening event next year! Great Pretender's two season run came to an end some time ago with Netflix as the original anime series really made waves with fans. It was then announced that the anime would be continued further with a new entry, but rather than a Season 3 of the anime, it was announced that Great Pretender would be coming back with a new movie hitting theaters instead.

Great Pretender razbliuto introduces a new con artist to the franchise who actually targets other con artists with her schemes, and soon it explodes into a whole new kind of adventure. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced that Great Pretender razbliuto will be having a special limited screening across select theaters in the United States on January 9th and 10th. Featuring a returning staff from the Great Pretender TV anime series, you can check out the trailer for Great Pretender razbliuto below.

How to Watch the Great Pretender Movie

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed the list of participating theaters where fans will be able to check out Great Pretender razbliuto when it comes to the United States on January 9th and 10th:

Cinemark Pflugerville 20 and XD (Austin, TX)

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD (Baltimore, MD)

AMC Boston Common 19 (Boston, MA)

AMC River East 21 (Chicago, IL)

AMC Northpark 15 (Dallas, TX)

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX (Denver, CO)

Consolidated Ward Theaters with TITAN LUXE (Honolulu, HI)

Regal Edwards Houston Marq'E (Houston, TX)

AMC Town Square 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

AMC Burbank 16 (Los Angeles, CA)

Regal LA Live (Los Angeles CA)

AMC Sunset Place 24 (Miami, FL)

AMC Garden State 16 (Newark, NJ)

AMC Empire 25 (New York, NY)

Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills 18 w/ IMAX (Phoenix, AZ)

AMC DINE-IN Ontario Mills 30 (Riverside, CA)

Cinemark Century Arden 14 and XD (Sacramento, CA)

Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD (Salt Lake City, UT)

Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca (San Antonio, TX)

AMC Mission Valley 20 (San Diego, CA)

Regal Stonestown Galleria (San Francisco, CA)

Cinemark Century Great Mall 20 XD and ScreenX (San Jose, CA)

AMC Orange 30 (Santa Ana, CA)

Regal Meridian (Seattle, WA)

AMC Tysons Corner 16 (McLean, CA)

As for what to expect from Great Pretender razbliuto, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "It's been three years since WIT Studio captivated the world with the dizzying tricks and ingenious scenarios that emerged from the 'GREAT PRETENDER' series. Now, this all-new action-adventure film follows Dorothy, the self-proclaimed genius con artist who recruited the infamous Laurent Thierry to the life of crime. This time around, she has been defeated at her own game by the Shanghai Longu Bang and is thought to be dead, but she soon reemerges in a small seaside village. Pursued by the underworld of Taipei, she heads to Kyoto, but what will she find waiting for her there...?!"

Will you be checking out the Great Pretender movie when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!