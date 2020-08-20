Great Pretender Makes Netflix Debut
Netflix has once again dived into the world of anime by unleashing the latest hit from the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, Wit Studio, in The Great Pretender. The series follows two conmen who are attempting to battle their wits against a fellow "confidence man" in a globe trotting action adventure series. Needless to say, with the series having already hit Netflix in the East, fans in North America are looking forward to experiencing this brand new animated world over the course of the fourteen episodes on the streaming service!
Great Pretender Part 1 (14 Episodes, Dub/Sub) is now on @netflix!https://t.co/K5Ldj6OyRB pic.twitter.com/VD1AU6f7yi— Netflix Anime U.S. (@NetflixAnime) August 20, 2020
The official description for the Great Pretender reads as such:
"Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!"
Are you excited to dive into the world of these two anime con men? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Great Pretender!
Fingers Crossed At No Burying
So the first half Great Pretender is now out on Netflix everywhere. I know it got some discussion back when it was only up in Japan, but I'll be curious to see how it fairs with a wider audience. It'd be a shame if it gets buried. pic.twitter.com/1QdotAsPxB— Logan #ThankYouUsazaki (@TazerLad) August 20, 2020
The Happiness Cannot Be Contained
Great Pretender is on Netflix 😭 I'm so happy! More people need to watch it! The cool thing about the Eng dub is that it also uses the original Jp voices! I can't wait for the second part 🤩— yagrill (@yagrill1) August 20, 2020
Fans Have Been Waiting
Also the great pretender is finally on Netflix I really have been wanting to watch it— ava (@mysthashira) August 20, 2020
Netflix Should Take Note
I’m not cancelling Netflix cus Great Pretender just dropped and I been waiting for this since last year— Concept Moon Strange (@StrangeKeith) August 20, 2020
Shocking!
I KNOW THEY DID NOT JUST PUT THE GREAT PRETENDER ON NETFLIX AFTER I JUST WATCHED IT ON SOME 3RD PARTY SITE— 𝙇𝙚𝙚 🍊 (@berrygyuu) August 20, 2020
Anime Of The Year
If you're talking about Netflix today it should be because the absolutely fantastic Great Pretender just came to US Netflix with a dub and it's the anime of the year watch it right now— Neo Vegas (@NKGhidorah) August 20, 2020
Killer Fan Art To Celebrate The Occasion
Too real is this feeling of make believe 🎭💰💸
Great Pretender is such a ride, I'm really enjoying the animation and story!! check it out (on Netflix)!#GREATPRETENDER pic.twitter.com/BJoehl60nK— roll 🏝 (@rollround) August 20, 2020
Go Go Go!
ANOTHER REMINDER NOW SINCE MORE OF YOU ARE AWAKE BUT
GREAT PRETENDER IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX GO WATCH IT
GOGOGOGOGOGO
....Okay, carry on with your day. pic.twitter.com/g4LcYeExMr— Nicole (@nicomarii) August 20, 2020
