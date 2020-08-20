Great Pretender Makes Netflix Debut

Netflix has once again dived into the world of anime by unleashing the latest hit from the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, Wit Studio, in The Great Pretender. The series follows two conmen who are attempting to battle their wits against a fellow "confidence man" in a globe trotting action adventure series. Needless to say, with the series having already hit Netflix in the East, fans in North America are looking forward to experiencing this brand new animated world over the course of the fourteen episodes on the streaming service!

The official description for the Great Pretender reads as such:

"Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!"

