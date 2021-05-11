Crunchyroll and Gucci Launch First Anime Collection

✖

Anime is becoming more and more trendy with mainline audiences in the United States, so you've likely noticed an uptick in collaborations. From merchandise to clothing, brands are willing to risk it with their own anime adventures these days, and Gucci is no different. After all, the luxury brand is teaming up with Crunchyroll for a new collection, and it is all about Bananya.

The news comes straight from Crunchyroll and Gucci as the companies launched their joint line recently. The pair have come up with a slew of pricey sweatshirts, shoes, jewelry, and sneakers. All of the pieces are printed with adorable Bananya graphics that will please most anime fans.

Of course, you can go ahead and assume these items will be pricey. Gucci is a luxury brand with a reputation to maintain, you know? As you can see on the brand's website right now, the cheapest Bananya item is $450 USD, and that is a simple beaded brooch. At $550, fans can purchase an array of cotton shirts with cute Bananya cats, and that price is mid-lane here. The most expensive item is a sweatshirt which will run fans over $1200 if they've got the cash.

This collection seems to be limited, so fans will want to nab whatever piece they want while they can. After all, previous luxury x anime crossovers have sold out quickly, and this will be no different. Coach sold out of its Naruto line with Michael B. Jordan shortly after launch, and Gucci's Doraemon run did just the same. So if you are set on snagging a Bananya hoodie, you better get it now!

Want to know more about Bananya? You can read up on Crunchyroll's description for the franchise here: "The Bananya series is produced by studio TMS Entertainment and both seasons can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll worldwide, outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is the world’s most popular anime brand with more than four million subscribers and over 100 million registered users. The brand offers a huge anime library of more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide."

What do you think of this ultra-luxurious Bananya collection? Do you want any of these Gucci items or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.