The Coach x Naruto Collection Is Available and Seriously Expensive

How big of a Naruto fan are you really? Have you envisioned yourself hopping from true to true on a rescue mission to attempt to save your best friend from a mission of vengeance that will utterly consume him? Do you have the money that you’re willing to spend to show your devotion to the series? Well we may just have the fashion line for you as Coach, in a partnership with actor Michael B. Jordan, has just released a Naruto line that resembles the characters, color patterns, and imagery of the Hidden Leaf Village for those with cash to burn. What items are currently up for grabs?

Coach revealed their new line via their Official Twitter Account, showing off high end fashion items that may be pricey but do a good job at capturing the feel and environment of Konoha and the ninja denizens who live within it:

Included in this fashion line is a t-shirt featuring the original Konoha trio of Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade, a leather bag featuring the patented Uchiha sharingan, a denim jacket, and even a pair of sneakers to name a few. If you want some of these Coach items, you may want to jump on them as quick as you can because they are beginning to sell out.

Michael B. Jordan clearly has a love of anime, talking extensively recently about the his partnership with the company Coach on putting together Naruto fashion wear. He has even been offered numerous live action anime roles during his Hollywood career! His love of Dragon Ball and Naruto is extremely important to the actor behind such movies as Creed and Black Panther.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.