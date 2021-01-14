Gucci Launches an Official Doraemon Collection

✖

When it comes to luxury fashion, there are few names as big as Gucci. The company prides itself on high-quality clothing and accessories which will set shoppers back several thousand dollars. Now, it seems like Gucci is leaning into a new trend in the fashion world, and it has found the perfect anime to collaborate with on an exclusive line.

Over in Japan, Gucci got netizens riled up when it released its first-ever Doraemon collection. The company teamed up with the long-running series to make clothes, purses, and accessories for luxury shoppers. And yes, the collection is as pricey as you might expect.

good god the Doraemon x Gucci collab is even worse than the Totoro x Loewe collab https://t.co/IXTAsCX80l pic.twitter.com/frDsRDpifJ — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) January 13, 2021

Currently, there are a number of purses in this line, and Gucci is racking their prices up. A small circular crossbody bag can run about $1400 USD, and that is not even the most pricey item on the list. There is a large tote for sale at a staggering $2200 USD if that price sounds nice to you.

There are other pieces of the collection to consider if bags aren't your thing. Gucci and Doraemon teamed up to create several items of clothing. You can nab anything from a tracksuit jacket to a skirt and even shoes. Of course, each of these items will run over $1000 USD, so you can expect a full Gucci outfit to break the bank.

This is not the first luxury brand to embrace anime as of late, and it will not be the last. Gucci has worked with Hirohiko Araki in the past as the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator has an eye for fashion. Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Sandy Liang, and Coach have also leaned into anime for collections or inspiration in recent years. So if you want to wear your fandom, well - there are some expensive ways for you to do so.

