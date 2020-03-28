Gundam Fans Share Their “Quarantine” Gunplas

With the ongoing pandemic of the Corona Virus, fans of anime are finding a lot of time on their hands and with that time, a number of Gundam plastic models, or Gunplas, are being assembled as a result. With the plastic figures selling over 500,000 million units since their debut in 1980, the different series and stories of the Gundam franchise has let fans choose from hundreds, if not thousands, of mech suits to assemble. Thanks in part to fans being stuck at home, Gunplas have seen a big resurgence in popularity with fans of the franchise and folks are sharing their work via social media!

Sometimes You Have To Clean The Gunplas You Have

Day 9 of ECQ. Tbreak and would clean the dust off my gunplas pic.twitter.com/rGmkKJSXDq — R̸̶͍͖ͧ͌͆̚a̸̶̞͍̹̦ͨ̃̈̏ͣͪ͝ṃ̷̺̭̬͈́ͯͬ 😷 (@theRaMazing1) March 23, 2020

WMS-03 Looking Good

I finished my WMS-03 Maganac #Gunpla. It was fun and simple. I used brown panel lining on the light parts and white panel lining on the dark parts. I didn’t do any real customizing. I should be pushing myself, but… I like the way the snapped builds look! pic.twitter.com/Teb9XBRDQY — Unicorn Gundam (@UnicornGundam0) March 28, 2020

Have To Start Somewhere

Might As Well Go Gold

Continuing last night work, getting it done bit by bit during this lockdown. Stay safe people!! #gunpla #gundam pic.twitter.com/0lO4nfejmc — Masamune (@GundamPhoto) March 28, 2020

Red And Blue Ready To Go!

#gunpla comparison between my current build daban mb 1/100 gundam astray blue frame full weapon (not armored up yet) and the Mg astray red frame Kai!

Little side note the red frame was my first Mg ever spits not as well build 😁 pic.twitter.com/vNhzKAAK9x — Specter Six (@SixSpecter) March 28, 2020

It’s Getting Crowded In Here!

Sick And Stylish

So sick, even better with all the weapons! On to the next one but this will forever be a favorite. #gunpla #bandai pic.twitter.com/ZuveQGVq2z — Bennihana24 (@bennihana24) March 28, 2020

Looking Good!

Assembly is almost done! Just need to finish the weapons, apply decals, sand some small marks, topcoat, panel line… #gunpla pic.twitter.com/jzfyzjMFXk — Koro (@MasterRipken) March 28, 2020

Zaku For The Win

Haven’t posted in a bit. RE/100 Zaku II. Tried some weathering… Got a Zaku Deathguard…. #gunpla pic.twitter.com/xGti3OMBjQ — Gundam Dad Jokes (@DadGundam) March 27, 2020

