Gundam Unveils Exclusive Summer Olympic Gunplas

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are still scheduled for taking place later this year, and whether or not they still happen as a result of the Corona Virus pandemic, Gundam is still releasing a brand new set of Gundam plastic models fashioned after the upcoming, legendary event. Aside from just these new plastic models, Gundam is also celebrating the Olympics by launching its very own satellite into space that will house Gundam plastic models of its own as well as receive messages from citizens on Earth. It's clear that the legendary mech franchise is celebrating the fortieth anniversary of Gunplas in style!

The Gundam plastic models that will be released as part of the Tokyo Summer Olympics Celebration will retail for around $12 USD, and will come in both blue and pink editions. Slated to be released in June of this year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Emblem Gundams prove that you'll certainly be getting your money's worth with these as they each come with a tiny platform to better display each of the models to add to your collection.

The Twitter Account TimelessDimen shared the details about the upcoming Gunpla models that will hit the scene and attempt to merge the franchise Mobile Suit Gundam with the upcoming Summer Olympics in a way that is sure to have Gundamn plastic model collectors excited:

Mobile Suit Gundam celebrated its fortieth anniversary last year, debuting a torrent of information and events related to the long running mech franchise. With a Youtube Channel being created by the Gundam owners, Sunrise, that houses some of the old and new anime series along with a bizarre crossover that showed the original mech suit battling against the albino cat, Hello Kitty! The fortieth anniversary of the Gundam Plastic Models takes place this year, one year after the debut of the original anime series and their popularity cannot be denied as over 500 million units have sold since 1980!

Will you be picking up these 2020 Summer Olympic Gunplas? What has been your favorite Gundam Plastic Model to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

