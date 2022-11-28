Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases Suletta's Promo Video: Watch

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has tasked Suletta Mercury with one of her most surprising and hilarious roles in the series yet in the newest episode, and the anime has officially released her hilarious promotional video for fans all over the world to enjoy. The newest entry in the long running franchise has been introducing more of its darker elements while focusing on the lives of its central teens, but the grander plot started to open up with the newest episode. As fans wait for the other shoe to drop, Suletta remains one of the major points of fun outside of everything else around her.

This is especially the case with Episode 8 of the series that has Miorine Rembran fully forming a new Gund-Arm company in order to save Aerial from being scrapped when its discovered that it was truly a Gundam unit, and the rest of the episode sees her and the fellow kids trying to figure out where they want to take this new company. Deciding on to using the technology to better help people of the world, Suletta is used in a special promotional video to help market how safe the Aerial is to potential investors and customers. You can check it out below:

How to Watch The Witch From Mercury

Hiroshi Kobayashi serves as director for the anime with Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise, Ryo Ando serves as co-director, Ichiro Okouchi handles the series composition and scripts, and Takashi Ohmama composes the music. If you wanted to catch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as it airs its next episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the newest Gundam anime as such:

"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

What did you think of Suletta's promo video in the newest episode? How are you liking the new Gundam anime as a whole so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!