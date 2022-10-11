Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases Opening, Ending: Watch

Mobile Suit Gundam is back up and running with the first new TV anime in the franchise in several years, and the franchise is teasing what's to come with The Witch From Mercury with the release of its opening and ending theme sequences. While the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been powering through the last few years with several new movies, OVAs, and other animated projects, it's been quite some time since there has been a proper TV anime series. Now that the TV anime is finally back up and running, fans are already impressed with the new series' first episodes.

Now that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is a couple of episodes into its run, the series has released its full opening and ending theme sequences! The opening theme for the series is titled, "Shukufuku" as performed by YOASOBI. As for the ending theme, it's titled "Kimi yo Kedakaku Are" as performed by Shiyui. You can check out creditless versions of both the opening and ending theme sequences from the series' official Twitter account below (as their YouTube releases are region locked to Japan):

If you wanted to catch new episodes of the series as it airs over the course of the Fall, you can now find the new anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as such, "A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Hiroshi Kobayashi serves as director for the anime with Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise, and Ryo Ando serves as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi handles the series composition and scripts, Takashi Ohmama composes the music, Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira, Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are translating those character designs for the anime. Mechanical designs for the series are from the likes of JNTHED, Kanetake Ebikawa, Wataru Inada, Ippei Gyōbu, Kenji Teraoka, and Takayuki Yanase.

