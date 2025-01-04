Gundam Hypes New Game With a Warhammer Style

Mobile Suit Gundam has found its niche in that the long-running mech franchise is more than willing to not only explore new universes but also new mediums. While the Gundam franchise has had its fair share of video games release in the past, a new kind of mech game is on the horizon. Warhammer 40K has long been a game of miniatures that sees an alternate universe in which several races go to war across the stars and it seems as though Gundam is looking to get in on the action. Following the popularity of Gundam Plastic Models, aka Gunplas, “Gundam Assemble” has shared its first preview hinting at the miniatures-focused game.

The first Gunpla to be released coincided with the beginning of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Hitting store shelves in 1980, the Gundam plastic models have become some of the best examples of merchandise from the mech series, scoring over 500 million sales to date. As mentioned earlier, the success of Gundam’s anime is its ability to introduce countless new mechs across universes, timelines, and mediums, which works well in fueling Gunplas’ overall sales. As more mechs are introduced to the Gundam franchise, it appears that the franchise is about to enter the miniature games field alongside the Space Marines.

Games Workshop & Bandai Namco

Gundam Assemble is Coming

Gundam recently announced that their new miniatures game, Gundam Assemble, will be storming to gaming tables in the future. Much like Warhammer 40K, players will customize the mech miniatures and employ them in a game of tabletop survival. While a release date wasn’t confirmed by Bandai Namco, the company released both a new video and a description of Gundam Assemble to get mech fans hyped.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming tabletop game, “Gundam Assemble is a miniature game in which players battle using approximately 5 centimeter-sized Gunpla models. Each unit has its own game settings that reflect the characteristics of the unit, and you can enjoy reliving the work and unique battles, such as scenarios that follow the original story and original situations that go beyond the original world view. Please wait for further information regarding the game content.”

Gundam’s Star-Spanning Future

Alongside Gundam Assemble, the mech-based franchise is still looking to release new stories in the anime medium. The next biggest television series might just hold one of the strangest names for the series in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Not only is the title a tongue-twister, but the series is sure to be a mind-bender considering that Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is helming the series arriving this February. Considering how popular The Witch From Mercury has become, GQuuuuuuX has some big shoes to fill when it comes to continuing Gundam’s long-running anime streak.

