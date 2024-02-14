Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie Highlights Nekoma in New Stills

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be hitting theaters throughout Japan in just a few more days, and the movie is highlighting Nekoma's part in it all with some new preview images! Haikyu is coming back for a grand finale of the anime with a new set of feature films bringing it all to an end. The first of these final two films will be tackling the highly anticipated Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma high schools that was teased at the end of the TV anime's run, and it will bring it all one major step closer to an end.

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be showcasing the big match between Karasuno and Nekoma, and with it fans will get to see a whole new take on Karasuno's rival team. This is only one of the big matches in the final few arcs of Haruichi Furudate's series overall, so a lot of eyes are going to be on the movie to see how it all shakes out. For a new preview on Nekoma's side of things, you can check out some of the new stills released for Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump below.

How to Watch Haikyu Movie 2024

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two new movies planned for the anime's grand finale, and will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16th. Unfortunately as of the time of this writing, however, Haikyu's new movie has yet to announce any international release date plans. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies release, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Haikyu!! as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

