Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump Releases New Stills

The first of the two final movies of the Haikyu franchise has some new images to prep fans for the Garbage Dump Battle.

Haikyu's manga might have already come to an end, but there are still stories to tell when it comes to the sports anime adaptation. Rather than releasing a fifth season to say farewell to Hinata and his team, the franchise is releasing two movies to cap off the series. With the first of the final two movies arriving later this month in Japan, Haikyu has shared new images to give fans a closer look at the match taking place at the Garbage Dump.

While the first of the pair of movies that will end Haikyu will be hitting Japanese theaters on February 16th, few details have been released with regard to the final movie that will end the series. What also remains a mystery for anime fans is when the Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump will hit North America. No release date has been revealed as of yet, though considering the popularity of the franchise, it seems like a safe bet that Hinata and his team's upcoming adventure will arrive in the West.

Haikyu: Images From The Garbage Dump

The upcoming film is helmed by Production I.G., the studio responsible for the first four seasons. This isn't the only project that the animation studio is set to release this year, as the production house is tackling the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8.

【Exclusive images of Karasuno】

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Movie

Scheduled for February 16, 2024 in Japan!



Karasuno vs Nekoma is about to begin! 🏐



▼ STORY Videohttps://t.co/KYLEk9z8Ml pic.twitter.com/b4xuSXUFmc — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) February 8, 2024

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out one of the most beloved sports anime series of all time, the show can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming sites describe the story of Hinata and his team shooting for the stars, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Will you be sad to say goodbye to Haikyu when the final movie releases? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.