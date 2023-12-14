Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Poster Released

Are you ready for Haikyu to launch its comeback? It has been a hot minute since the anime stepped out for fans, but that will change next year. After all, the anime will kickstart its two-part finale with a new movie, and we've been giving a new poster for Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump.

As you can see below, the key visual was released ahead of Jump Festa 2024. Haikyu wanted to give fans a good look at its players before the convention began. And of course, we can see Hinata and Kageyama centered amid the madness of this poster.

If you are not familiar with this upcoming movie, Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will be the first of two films released for Haikyu. The features will act as the anime's finale, so you can see why fans are so invested in the movies. The TV anime last aired in December 2020 as Haikyu season four wrapped. This means we're overdue for some volleyball, and no one does the sport better than Haikyu.

At this time, we do not know the title of the second Haikyu final film, and its release date is TBD. However, we do know when Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump will go live. The movie is slated to hit theaters in Japan come February. So if you are not caught up with Haikyu just yet, you have some time to check out the sports hit.

Currently, Haikyu can be streamed on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Haikyu, you can read its official synopsis here: "Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

