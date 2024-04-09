Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump Reveals North American Release Date

Haikyu's latest movie is the first of two that will bring the anime adaptation to a close, and while it's been making waves in Japan, Western anime fans have felt left out. Fear not sports anime fans, as this year's Cinema Con, happening now, had a big surprise from Crunchyroll. Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump is coming to North America, and here's when you can expect Hinata to make a blazing comeback.

Haikyu's anime adaptation is, as sports anime fans know, coming to an end to follow in the manga's footsteps. Along with the reveal of the film's release date, Crunchyroll has shared a new description of the film, "Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

Haikyu Serves Up a Spike For America

We here at ComicBook.com are covering Cinema Con live and our own Brandon Davis is in attendance to give us some of the biggest news. Haikyu The Movie: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump will be arriving in theaters on May 31st, thanks to Crunchyroll. It will be presented in both the original Japanese subtitles, along with an English Dub. Considering its success in Japan so far at the box office, this will be one to keep an eye on.

(Photo: Production IG)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Haikyu's first four seasons, they are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Are you hyped to catch the first of Haikyu's final films in theaters next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Haikyu.