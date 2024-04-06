Haikyu's Tenth Anniversary Celebration Begins With New Art

Haikyu made waves at the box office this year in Japan thanks to the first of its two final films, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump. As it stands, the latest sports anime movie has yet to hit North America, but that hasn't stopped it from pulling in over $57 million USD. It has been ten years since the story of Hinata and his team hit the small screen and the anime franchise is celebrating in style with some new art for fans.

Unfortunately, despite its major success at the Japanese box office, The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump has yet to receive a North American release date. While it would be a safe bet that it will arrive in some form or fashion, Haikyu's first "Final" film isn't confirmed for a theatrical release. With recent success of anime movies like The Boy And The Heron, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and many more, perhaps Hinata will serve up a spike on the silver screen.

Haikyu: Decisive Tenth Anniversary Poster

The new art was shared on the official website for the tenth-anniversary celebration shared the following statement along with the new art from the franchise's creator, "The TV anime "Haikyu!!", which began broadcasting on April 6, 2014, has been made into a movie version, and is finally celebrating its 10th anniversary. Thank you for your continued support and support ! To commemorate the 10th anniversary festival, we are planning to carry out various projects that fans can enjoy together . Celebrating the 10th anniversary of connecting the past and the future, and connecting fans with the anime "Haikyu!!". Let's have fun together!"

(Photo: Haruichi Furudate)

If you haven't had the chance to catch up on Haikyu, the first four seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service officially describes the series, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Via Haikyu