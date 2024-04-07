Haikyu Releases 10th Anniversary Posters

Haikyu!! has kicked off a special celebration for the anime's 10th anniversary, and this has started with the release of some special new posters! Haikyu is currently taking over the box office in Japan with the release of the first of its two planned movies bringing the anime franchise to an end, and the timing has worked out perfectly as it has been ten years since the anime began. First releasing in Japan back in 2014, the anime adaptation for Haruichi Furudate's original Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series is now at a much different level than when it all started.

Although it has been some time since Furudate's original manga came to an end, it still feels like the Haikyu franchise continues to grow thanks to the success of the anime release. It's been ten years since the anime first debuted with four seasons of the anime under its belt as it gets ready to end with its next movie, but now is the perfect time to celebrate how far everything has come with the start of Haikyu's 10th anniversary. Showing off two new posters for it, you can check them out below.

What's Next for Haikyu?

Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is now working its way through theaters in Japan, but it has yet to be announced whether or not there are plans for an international release in the future. It's the first of two movies meant to serve as the grand finale for the anime, but there has also yet to be a release window announced for the second and final movie as of this publication. If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu!! TV anime series before the new movies release around the world, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Haikyu!! as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Can you believe it's been ten years of the Haikyu anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!