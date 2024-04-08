Haikyu Creator Breaks Silence on Manga's 10th Anniversary

Haikyu has earned its spot as one of the best sports manga of all time. Created by Haruichi Furudate, the Shonen Jump series put volleyball on the map with its debut. Joining the ranks of Slam Dunk and The Prince of Tennis, Haikyu has become a go-to read for fans, and now its creator is speaking out amid its 10th anniversary.

The note comes from Furudate himself as the artist posted a sketch of Hinata to celebrate the anime's 10th anniversary. It was there the artist thanked fans for their continued support, and they are happy volleyball has become so popular since Haikyu went live.

“Haikyu!!” Anime 10th Anniversary:https://t.co/Z3V9ajTWYk



Congratulatory message from Haruichi Furudate:



“Haikyu!!” anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary!! I think a ton of people have discovered the charm of volleyball thanks to the anime. I'm thankful..! The anime is… pic.twitter.com/iJOtxfeUaA — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) April 5, 2024

"The Haikyu anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary!! I think a ton of people have discovered the charm of volleyball thanks to the anime. I'm thankful..! The anime is still ongoing, and I'm looking forward to seeing the continuation," they shared.

Of course, Haikyu fans are just as eager for the series to continue. While the manga ended in July 2020, Haikyu lives on these days through its anime. In the wake of season three, the anime underwent a long break, but Haikyu came back to life with its two-part film finale this year. Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has become one of the top-grossing movies in Japan to date, and it has broken plenty of records in 2024. So clearly, the demand for Haikyu is as high today as it ever was.

If you are not caught up on Haikyu, you can catch up on the series easily enough. Furudate's manga is finished and fully available on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Haikyu can be found on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

