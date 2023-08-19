Haikyuu Movie Hypes Karasuno vs. Nekoma in First Teaser

Haikyu!!'s manga run might have ended some time ago, but the anime is gearing up for its grand finale with the first of its two-part film series hypes up the long awaited Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma in the first teaser trailer for the new Haikyu!! movie! Haruichi Furudate original Haikyu!! manga has been in the midst of a major celebration as it not only recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary, but is also gearing up to bring the anime to an end with two new movies coming to theaters in the near future adapting the final arcs of the series.

Haikyu!! has announced the first of these two new feature films will be titled Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump and has been confirmed to pick up right where Season 4 of the Haikyu!! TV anime came to an end. The fourth season queued up the "Dumpster Battle" from the manga series where Karasuno and Nekoma had their big rematch during the third round of Nationals, and it's the first of some big matches that help to set up the Haikyu!! manga's timeskip finale. Check out the teaser trailer for the new Haikyu movie below:

What to Know For Haikyuu's New Movie

Originally teased as the "next" and "final" story for the Haikyuu anime franchise, the Haikyuu!! Final project will feature animation from Production I.G. as the first of these films is now confirmed to adapt the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match from the manga. But fans know there's still plenty of material to adapt afterward (with an entire time skip to boot), so there's still much information left to be revealed about these new projects. The release window or date has been announced for either film as of this writing, but a new update will be coming on September 24th.

If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself ahead of the anime's grand finale, the entire manga run is complete and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

