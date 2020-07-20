Haikyuu Creator Shares Manga's Final Author Note

✖

Haruichi Furudate officially brought Haikyuu!! to an end after eight years of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator left a final thank you note to fans who have been supporting the series for nearly a decade. Each new issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump comes with a special author's note that gives an insight into the lives of each of the series' creators. These are often non-consequential as they are used as small updates into each of their daily lives, but they often take on a whole new tone when a series is officially brought to an end.

This is the case of Haruichi Furudate's final author note as well as he bids goodbye to the magazine with the following (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter), "I was super super lucky to get serialized in a magazine full of monsters! Thank youuuuuuu!!" Furudate surprisingly thanked fans for their support on his way out, and fans responded in kind.

Following the release of Haikyuu's final chapter, the series was actually trending on social media in both Japan and the United States. As fans thanked Furudate for his creation and eight years of solid work, #ThankYouHaikyuu took off like a rocket as fans continued to celebrate all the series had done for them throughout its run.

Haruichi Furudate's final comment in Jump after Haikyu!!'s completion: "I was super super lucky to get serialized in a magazine full of monsters! Thank youuuuuuu!!"

Although there was a trend of having divisive final chapters for the other Weekly Shonen Jump series that came to an end throughout the year thus far, the final arc of the series made sure to close all of the potential narrative threads and answered all sorts of questions that fans could have potentially had about the future of their favorite characters. It's rare that a series manages to succeed at its ending so thoroughly (especially in Weekly Shonen Jump), and now we'll all be waiting to see what's coming from Furudate next!

