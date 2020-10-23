Haikyuu Fans are Loving Kenma After Newest Episode
Haikyuu has been one of the pillars of the Fall 2020 anime season ever since it returned for the second half of its fourth season earlier this month, and the newest episode is no different as fans' love for Kenma Kozume has gotten the character trending on social media! Each episode of the series has been a huge hit with fans thus far, and even with a bump in the road a couple episodes prior, each episode in Haikyuu's fourth season return has gotten trending on Twitter due to the fan response either positively or negatively.
The newest episode of the season follows a trend set by the previous episode (and many of the standouts in the series' past) as it focuses on a single character. Taking a detour from the current match between Karasuno and Inarizaki, the newest episode of the series actually highlights Kenma from Nekoma High School.
Nekoma is also making their way through the Spring Tournament, and the newest episode showed fans a little more about what makes the mysterious Kenma tick. As it turns out they were such big fans of what they saw that their praise has gotten "Kenma" trending on Twitter.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Kenma in Haikyuu's newest episode, and let us know your thoughts! How do you feel about Nekoma as a whole? What do you think of Haikyuu's fourth season return thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
To Kenma Only
me to irl men: 🤢🤮💢🤬🤢🤢🤮🤮🤐🙅♀️👎👎❌❌🤬🤢🤮🤮❌💢💢🤢🤢🤮🤬🤬🙅♀️🙅♀️❌🤬🤮❌🤢🤬🤮🙅♀️😡🥱🥱
me to kenma: 🥰😘😘🥰❤️❤️💓💖🥰💕😚😍👼😚✨💓💖☺️✨😘😍😍✨💖💕🥰💓😍💖😘☺️☺️❤️👼💕💞💗💝💘💖✨ pic.twitter.com/Wg0MxAJp5i— Ai || HAIKYUU SPOILERS!!!!!! (@Ruurixxi) October 23, 2020
These Boys Got Trending!
Kenma and Kuroo are currently trending! #ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/GSklmNAvmk— HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) October 23, 2020
Total World Domination
KENMA WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/ILpIcC6uUY— arie (@INARIZAKIl) October 23, 2020
Feral Kenma OMG!
FERAL KENMA RIGHTS!!!!!!!! OH MY GOD!!! LOOK AT HIMM pic.twitter.com/dJIF9spvq2— mads (@todxrxki) October 23, 2020
Look at Him Go!
Absolutely adore how they did this scene. It really brought Kenma's imagination in a lively way. Perfect OST choice too. pic.twitter.com/eIMH77snps— Joey 🦊🏐 INARIZAKI SZN (@joeybotttt) October 23, 2020
Do You Ever Just...
does your heart ever go
♡ ♡ ♡ ♡— anna ♡ (@hcneynoya) October 23, 2020
♡ ♡ ♡
♡ kenma ♡
♡ ♡
♡ ♡
♡ pic.twitter.com/FHJfLY45Ut
Kenma Haters Are Awfully Quiet Right Now...
u know whats funny? everyone belittles kenma and completely destroys any personality/character he has and turns him into whatever they want. but after this episode? lol they can't say that at all when kenma LITERALLY snapped and showed many depths of his personality all in one ep pic.twitter.com/2wLEN7FEs3— rei 𓆏 new krtsk fic 📌 (@miyasamuu) October 23, 2020
Kenma's Natural Look Though...
therapy: expensive
black-haired kenma: free pic.twitter.com/9aCUIR0So3— HQ SPOILERS (@MSBYato) October 23, 2020
Iconic
can’t help but doodles tiny kenma our fashion icon😾 pic.twitter.com/dCKebow9rN— di🍒 (@di_series) October 23, 2020
Just Facts
this episode was literally just 20 minutes of kenma being the most relatable person ever pic.twitter.com/qKLMxW4c4L— ًhq spoilers! (@tetswro) October 23, 2020