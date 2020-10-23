Haikyuu Fans are Loving Kenma After Newest Episode

Haikyuu has been one of the pillars of the Fall 2020 anime season ever since it returned for the second half of its fourth season earlier this month, and the newest episode is no different as fans' love for Kenma Kozume has gotten the character trending on social media! Each episode of the series has been a huge hit with fans thus far, and even with a bump in the road a couple episodes prior, each episode in Haikyuu's fourth season return has gotten trending on Twitter due to the fan response either positively or negatively.

The newest episode of the season follows a trend set by the previous episode (and many of the standouts in the series' past) as it focuses on a single character. Taking a detour from the current match between Karasuno and Inarizaki, the newest episode of the series actually highlights Kenma from Nekoma High School.

Nekoma is also making their way through the Spring Tournament, and the newest episode showed fans a little more about what makes the mysterious Kenma tick. As it turns out they were such big fans of what they saw that their praise has gotten "Kenma" trending on Twitter.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Kenma in Haikyuu's newest episode