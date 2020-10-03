Watch: Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Opening, Ending Themes

Haikyuu!! To The Top has returned for the second half of its fourth season, and this means the series has debuted a new opening and ending theme for the anime! Initially debuting earlier this year, the second half of the fourth season was supposed to release during the Summer before being delayed to the Fall as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the wait is over, the series has returned for the next round of the Spring Tournament as Karasuno gets ready to take on Inarizaki.

With the new episodes marking the official start of the cour for the Fall 2020 anime season, Haikyuu!! To The Top has debuted a new opening and ending theme to celebrate. The new opening theme is titled "Toppako," as performed by SUPER BEAVER, and you can check it out in the video above! The new ending, titled "One Day," is performed by SPYAIR and you can check it out below.

You can currently check out Haikyuu!! To The Top on Crunchyroll, and they describe the fourth season's return as such, "The Miyagi Prefecture qualifiers for the Spring Tournament... after an intense battle Karasuno High School Volleyball Club won their way into the nationals. As they were preparing for the nationals, Kageyama got an invitation to go to All-Japan Youth Training Camp. At the same time, Tsukishima is invited to go to a special rookie select training camp for first-years in Miyagi Prefecture. Hinata feels panic that he’s being left behind as one of the first-years and then decides to show up at the Miyagi Prefecture rookie select training camp anyway...As they prepare for the nationals, Hinata, Kageyama and the rest of the Karasuno High School Volleyball team get ready to face some new challenges!!"

The rest of the season will be taking on the match against the Miya Twins and Inarizaki's volleyball club, and there might be some time for additional material after this as well depending on how much the anime wants to dive into each and every small moment through the match. Either way, there's a good chance it'll be one of the biggest hits of the Fall season, but what do you think?

