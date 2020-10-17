Haikyuu Finally Lets Tanaka Shine in Newest Episode
Ryunosuke Tanaka finally got the time to shine in Haikyuu's newest episode, and fans are absolutely loving it. Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently making its way through the second half of the fourth season and the match against Inarizaki High School is heating up. The boys of Karasuno have been having a lot of trouble against Inarizaki's extended bag of tricks, and the one feeling it the most has been Ryunosuke Tanaka as he's not made any great plays throughout the match thus far. Because of this, he was made the target of Inarizaki's efforts in the newest episode.
Despite how much he continued to struggle, Tanaka seemed to only get things wrong with every play. Thus the episode begins to dig into his past, and revealed more about what makes him tick. He's strong willed, but even he had to face his own set of walls in the match. But when he gets depressed, Tanaka then resolves himself to push through and go for one final smash.
This ends up being successful, and it's Tanaka's point that wins Karasuno the first set. So after seeing Tanaka go through so much mental anguish, Haikyuu fans flooded social media will all sorts of support for the fan favorite because this is the first real time we've seen him struggle so much.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Tanaka's big episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Stan or You Can't Be Trusted
if you don't stan tanaka ryūnosuke why should i trust you pic.twitter.com/nNJzobhr0A— TANAKA SUPREMACY (@suckerforyuu) October 12, 2020
It Really Was His Episode!
⚠️STOP⚠️
you are REQUIRED to PAUSE HERE and appreciate tanaka ryuunosuke!!
this was HIS episode!! he is an inspiring dude and a skilled player who overcame a great deal of stress and despair to WIN THE SET for his team!! pic.twitter.com/dY6Sx7Wxjq— hall-o-greeny 🎃🍂 (@greenywrites) October 16, 2020
Only Ryunosuke Pulls Through!
DO YOU REALLY HAVE TIME TO LOOK DOWN LIKE THAT? OFC NOT TANAKA RYUUNOSUKE pic.twitter.com/YtlIUB5Rqa— ًً (@lovestsukki) October 16, 2020
Deserving of All the Love and Support!
Who deserves all the love and support? Tanaka Ryunosuke💗 pic.twitter.com/ym36fSYFGy— fel•sakuatsu brain rot (@Koukeinma) October 17, 2020
We're Eating Good, Tanaka Fans
As a Tanaka Ryuunosuke stan I have been fed well this day, for episode 16 of Haikyuu made that chapter, the chapter that made me think Tanaka was the coolest into a brilliant piece of animation.— Itsia Avila (@lazy_chaos) October 16, 2020
Fuck Yeah, Tanaka Ryuunosuke!!!! pic.twitter.com/yFYElGa3gG
The Real Questions...
Where can I get myself a man like— hq SPOILERS 🤧 |going through bad month| (@scarlettpandart) October 17, 2020
Tanaka Ryunosuke 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/Q5ZvntBbu7
The Only Man Ever
FUCK YEAH TANAKA RYUNOSUKE THE ONLY MAN EVER pic.twitter.com/kY4Yp5nnft— char 🌟 (@msbykeijis) October 16, 2020
Real Tanaka Appreciation Hours
The fact that Tanaka Ryuunosuke is inspired because of the third years. Thinking that they are the strongest will forever tell me that Tanaka Ryuunosuke is a man who values respect. pic.twitter.com/uG7OvFRaqg— iña🏷️ TANAKA SIBLINGS ARE MY RELIGION (@ryuunosucake) October 16, 2020
The Real MVP
AND TODAY'S MVP GOES TO TANAKA RYUNOSUKE (+ bonus supporters) pic.twitter.com/HnaDwBzkde— c⁷ (@shisogeims) October 17, 2020
Proud of Our Boy!
the way i am more proud of my best boy, tanaka ryunosuke pic.twitter.com/hSADODeeUq— ً (@SAKURASUMl) October 17, 2020