Haikyuu Finally Lets Tanaka Shine in Newest Episode

Ryunosuke Tanaka finally got the time to shine in Haikyuu's newest episode, and fans are absolutely loving it. Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently making its way through the second half of the fourth season and the match against Inarizaki High School is heating up. The boys of Karasuno have been having a lot of trouble against Inarizaki's extended bag of tricks, and the one feeling it the most has been Ryunosuke Tanaka as he's not made any great plays throughout the match thus far. Because of this, he was made the target of Inarizaki's efforts in the newest episode.

Despite how much he continued to struggle, Tanaka seemed to only get things wrong with every play. Thus the episode begins to dig into his past, and revealed more about what makes him tick. He's strong willed, but even he had to face his own set of walls in the match. But when he gets depressed, Tanaka then resolves himself to push through and go for one final smash.

This ends up being successful, and it's Tanaka's point that wins Karasuno the first set. So after seeing Tanaka go through so much mental anguish, Haikyuu fans flooded social media will all sorts of support for the fan favorite because this is the first real time we've seen him struggle so much.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Tanaka's big episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!