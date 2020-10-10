Haikyuu's Newest Episode is Dividing Fans Over its Animation

Haikyuu has returned for the final half of its fourth season, but the newest episode has definitely had fans divided over its animation. If there's one thing fans love about how the anime brings Haruchi Furudate's original manga to life it's that the team behind the series always goes all out. Quality of animation and character models are not typically issues you hear about this adaptation from fans, but the newest episode has struck a chord for all of the wrong reasons as Episode 15 of the fourth season has a few notable hiccups.

While the majority of the episode has a much quality of previous entries, fans have taken to Twitter to point out all sorts of off-model characters and strange looking frames here and there that are definitely not the norm for the anime franchise as far as fans are concerned.

Read on to see what Haikyuu fans are saying about the animation in Season 4's newest episode, and let us know what you think? Did you notice any of these issues?