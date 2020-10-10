Haikyuu's Newest Episode is Dividing Fans Over its Animation
Haikyuu has returned for the final half of its fourth season, but the newest episode has definitely had fans divided over its animation. If there's one thing fans love about how the anime brings Haruchi Furudate's original manga to life it's that the team behind the series always goes all out. Quality of animation and character models are not typically issues you hear about this adaptation from fans, but the newest episode has struck a chord for all of the wrong reasons as Episode 15 of the fourth season has a few notable hiccups.
While the majority of the episode has a much quality of previous entries, fans have taken to Twitter to point out all sorts of off-model characters and strange looking frames here and there that are definitely not the norm for the anime franchise as far as fans are concerned.
Read on to see what Haikyuu fans are saying about the animation in Season 4's newest episode, and let us know what you think? Did you notice any of these issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Wait a Minute...
"the animation wasn't that bad"— a (@bokuazkaban) October 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KZPI4lxPGx
What is Happening?!?
what is going on with the animation in the haikyuu episode.... pic.twitter.com/hWqRPLWPFb— hali👩❤️💋👩 | cw: code geass (@mrsja3ger) October 9, 2020
"I CAN'T"
NOOO WHY IS THE HAIKYUU ANIMATION MAKING THEM LOOK SO FUNNY I CANT AJDNDNC pic.twitter.com/dqpv1vKkCI— chrey ! (@bakugokatss) October 9, 2020
Yeah, Something's a Little Off...
prayer circle hope it works:
🕯 🕯— ni ☁️ (@keijismoon) October 9, 2020
🕯 🕯
haikyuu
🕯 animation gets 🕯
better
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯 pic.twitter.com/32jLtmGQia
"Someone Needs to Pay"
nahhh the new animation of that haikyuu ep.... someone needs to pay for that😭 pic.twitter.com/fQZvFPmrPV— luna ✥ (@chroIIohxh) October 9, 2020
Not Great Company...
Idk what is happening but Haikyuu To The Top Season 2 Episode 2's animation is giving me Meliodas vs Escanor vibes and I don't appreciate that pic.twitter.com/g6ayHFIxE3— uhhh⁷ (@uhhh78175920) October 9, 2020
...Is That Really You, Nishinoya?
the haikyuu animation really made noya look like this💀 pic.twitter.com/0EtlDOhUGq— um (@sharkieeeeee) October 9, 2020
Maybe There Was Too Much Going On?
NGL I'm disappointed about this week's haikyuu episode, it isn't just the off-model characters or lack of animation, its the fact they crammed 6 chapters into 1 episode. (it's usually 3 per ep) pic.twitter.com/oNr8O3sXYI— abbey's spam! (@Abbeyawa) October 9, 2020
Bokuto and Akaashi Still Look Good!
ya know what, the new haikyuu episode's animation may have dipped down, but akaashi and bokuto were still so damn beautiful- pic.twitter.com/Rj2cIk2vaY— lix⁷ (@yooelix) October 9, 2020
The Important Things
the whole animation team poured their heart and soul, all in all to this one (1) tanaka saeko shot pic.twitter.com/3ShWPLQWG3— jamie (@leviclubs) October 9, 2020