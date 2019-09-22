Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals Full Title, New Poster

The time has almost come for one anime series’ big comeback. It has been some time since Haikyu hit up fans with its third season, and they have been patiently waiting for the next batch of episodes to drop. In a matter of months, Haikyuu will go live with its fourth season, and fans just got a brand-new look at it.

This weekend, the team at Shueisha went lie with a promo for Haikyuu season four. Not only did a poster go live showing off the artwork of season four, but the key art went so far as to reveal the season’s title. It turns out the release will be called Haikyuu: To The Top, and fans are ready to see what this season has in store for them.

This weekend, fans learned about the title after the anime held a New Series Kickoff Event in Japan. It was there attendees got to see a first-look at this poster. As you can see below, and colorful poster features Haikyuu‘s regular orange highlights, and all of the Karasuno team looks ready to serve some hits.

New key visual for Haikyuu!! S4 anime; titled "Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP." It is scheduled to air January 2020 on MBS' Super Animeism programming block

For those who are not caught up on this series, Haikyuu has rolled out three season up until now, and this fourth season will debut in January 2020. Production IG is the studio overseeing the season which adapted its first season in April 2014. Nearly six years later, it seems Haikyuu will stand up to drop its fourth season, and fans are ready to see Hinata team with Kageyama to make their famous spikes once more.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: “Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

