Haikyuu's Midseason Premiere Gets Trending with Fans on Social Media
Haikyuu has finally returned for the second half of the fourth season as part of the jam packed Fall 2020 anime schedule, and its midseason premiere has gotten trending on social media thanks to the passion from fans. After debuting the first half of the fourth season earlier this Winter, the final half of Haikyuu!! To The Top has finally returned to screens with the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School. With the introductions all taking place in the first half, the midseason premiere is free to get right down to business.
With series creator Haruichi Furudate officially bringing the original manga run of the series to an end earlier this year, this is the first new content from the Haikyuu!! franchise since. So not only is this a big return for fans of the anime, but it's a big return for fans just wanting to see more of their favorites.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Haikyuu!! To The Top's midseason premiere, and let us know what you think? Are you happy to see new episodes of Haikyuu again? What are you hoping to see before the fourth season wraps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Haikyuu is Back!
Haikyuu is back 😍
The way I cheered each time Karasuno scored a point! 🧡#Haikyuu #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/x3vDAX3ZMU— Ru..ᴮᴱ ⁷ (@colorful52) October 2, 2020
Don't Ask About Those Rewatches...
Cant even begin to describe how happy haikyuu makes me if u see me rewatch that episode 50 times dont ask questions pic.twitter.com/L7cES9YJWh— luna ✥ haikyuu spoilers (@chroIIohxh) October 2, 2020
It Really Isn't Enough!
24 minutes is not enough😭#ハイキュー #hq_anime #Haikyuu #haikyuutothetop pic.twitter.com/b5jpksfGMb— sha⁷🌻 (@v1tae_) October 2, 2020
The Queen Has Returned
What a fuCKING QUEEN !!!!! #Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/yAvXRt1ds9— K. Hq back Oct 2 (@Kissmesenpaiii) October 2, 2020
All the Queens are Back!
seeing the haikyuu girls makes my serotonin go 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/iJ3F2urADJ— Kita’s grandma (@dandellieons) October 2, 2020
Same Energy
new haikyuu episode spoilers:
this is the same image pic.twitter.com/LIzfKboJfI— semihiatus (@mozaikmage) October 2, 2020
Stop and Listen to This!
stop what you're doing and listen to bokuto cheering for his disciple#haikyuutothetop #Haikyuu #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/huTCxqIYzg— kei (@koutaromi) October 2, 2020
Akaashi Gang Showing Up
The way akaashi is trending and he barely had screen time, love it here #Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/hEPsmp1JDR— Thank You Haikyuu!! (@neekdkeo) October 2, 2020
Watch Out for the Miya Twins!
the twins really they just get you shivering 🥶🥶#Haikyuu #ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/HZaKGdlAPy— ɱıƙı (@lxvefaery) October 2, 2020
Our Baby Boys Have Returned!
‼️ HAIKYUU SPOILERS ‼️— lala // hq spoilers (@lalalovelin) October 2, 2020
LOOK AT THESE TWO IDIOTS THEYRE SO ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/kTM1eBKqFO