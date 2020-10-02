Haikyuu's Midseason Premiere Gets Trending with Fans on Social Media

Haikyuu has finally returned for the second half of the fourth season as part of the jam packed Fall 2020 anime schedule, and its midseason premiere has gotten trending on social media thanks to the passion from fans. After debuting the first half of the fourth season earlier this Winter, the final half of Haikyuu!! To The Top has finally returned to screens with the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School. With the introductions all taking place in the first half, the midseason premiere is free to get right down to business.

With series creator Haruichi Furudate officially bringing the original manga run of the series to an end earlier this year, this is the first new content from the Haikyuu!! franchise since. So not only is this a big return for fans of the anime, but it's a big return for fans just wanting to see more of their favorites.

