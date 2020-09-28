Haikyuu Midseason Premiere Shares First Stills

✖

Haikyuu!! is finally set to return for the second half of its fourth season in just a few days, and the series has shared a few preview stills of the midseason premiere. Haikyuu!! To The Top debuted the first half of the fourth season earlier this January, and by the end of this first cour Shoyo Hinata and the rest of the Karasuno High School volleyball team had made it through the first round of the Spring Tournament. But now they will be coming across their first real challenge of the nationals.

When the fourth season returns on October 2nd, Karasuno will begin the match against Inarizaki High School. This is one of the better matches in the manga overall as Karasuno finds it tough to deal with the precision and trickery of a team with a pair of twins as an anchor. In fact, one of the twins is the focus of the first stills from the midseason premiere.

The Miya twins of Atsumu and Osamu provide one of the more unique challenges due to their quick adaptability, but more so Atsumu's personality will be the one to watch when the anime returns. As we have seen through the anime thus far, it's more about what kind of mind games two teams can play against one another more so then driving through powerful spikes for points. It's why this match is such a highlight overall!

Haikyuu!! previously announced the voice cast behind the Inarizaki High School roster, and they are comprised of Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Kenji Nojima as Kita Shinsuke, Jun Kasama as Ojiro Aran, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Suna Rintaro, Takumu Miyazono as Omimi Ren, Yamamoto Shouma as Ginjima Hotoshi, and Yoshiyuki Matsuura as Akagi Michinari. They'll all be making their full debut with the midseason premiere.

