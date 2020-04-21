Haikyuu Earns Praise for its Diverse Cast and Art Style
Haikyuu's fourth season fourth season wrapped up its first half earlier this year, and the second half is on its way this Summer unless the novel coronavirus affects its production in any major way. One of the most exciting aspects of the return of Haikyuu! To The Top is the fact that the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki will officially kick off. The series has been known for its diverse cast of characters and their designs, but Inarizaki has been getting a lot of praise for fans for how it's handled Inarizaki's Aran Ojiro so far.
Aran Ojiro was introduced to the anime with the most recent episode of the series, and fans have been delighted to see the character not exaggerated in any major way. Some anime have gotten negative attention for how its portrayed non-Japanese characters over the years, and this example is one of the many reasons why fans love Haikyuu above other sports anime.
"HOL UP!"
HOL UP! Sorry for the spoiler
But Haikyu!! has a bonafide black guy and he’s one of the best in Japan? pic.twitter.com/p5LrJ3wVFX— Godswill Ugwa Jr. (@GodswillUgwaJr) April 18, 2020
"Love When Anime Do Black Representation Correctly"
The fact that he's drawn like an actual normal black person and not a recolored Japanese person or stereotypical negro is so fuckin dope. Love when anime do black representation correctly https://t.co/Hg2JPqmtoG— 🖤𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 雷影⚡ (@Jayzus___) April 19, 2020
"Proud to be a Haikyuu Stan"
also kudos to the animators for not whitewashing aran!!! i'm proud to be a haikyuu stan pic.twitter.com/V4t3aZsPA8— ava┆paperworks (@eitaism) April 2, 2020
Special AF
Pretty much all good Sports Mangas have a good Player in the series that’s half-Black. But if Haikyuu are making him amongst the best in the series? Then that’s special af— tai kamiya (@NoirDia) April 18, 2020
Congratulations!
congratulations to haikyuu for having the only man ever: ojiro aran pic.twitter.com/VWFBconKLf— ✨ᵖˢᵖˢᵖ ᵏᵘʳᵒᵒ✨ (@hip_edge) April 20, 2020
He'll Be Brought to Life in the Stage Play!
he will be (is played?) by the japanese-american colin ohinata~ the stage plays are really good and worth watching! pic.twitter.com/XXPvNMuhai— 𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊 ↝ commissions open! nsfr ✿ (@atsxmu) April 20, 2020
"#1 Ace in My Heart"
Happy Birthday Aran aka the most handsome haikyuu character and #1 ace in my heart pic.twitter.com/wmBMmglEGl— ✨Tobi(Cabbage)✨ (@RaulPantherIIII) April 4, 2020
Blessed
The manga, the anime and the stage play Aran. 🙏 Blessed in Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/a3SEewbKpG— ✨𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖✨ (@k8ecrowley) April 5, 2020
House of Aran
I stan Haikyuu for it’s diversity. We love Aran in this household. https://t.co/UPwvHjOzK0— Sarah (@sarahartzzz) April 4, 2020
