Haikyuu Earns Praise for its Diverse Cast and Art Style

Haikyuu's fourth season fourth season wrapped up its first half earlier this year, and the second half is on its way this Summer unless the novel coronavirus affects its production in any major way. One of the most exciting aspects of the return of Haikyuu! To The Top is the fact that the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki will officially kick off. The series has been known for its diverse cast of characters and their designs, but Inarizaki has been getting a lot of praise for fans for how it's handled Inarizaki's Aran Ojiro so far.

Aran Ojiro was introduced to the anime with the most recent episode of the series, and fans have been delighted to see the character not exaggerated in any major way. Some anime have gotten negative attention for how its portrayed non-Japanese characters over the years, and this example is one of the many reasons why fans love Haikyuu above other sports anime.

