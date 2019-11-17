Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals Theme Song Details

Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyuu!! may be kicking off the final arc of the series in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season of the anime series ever since the ten episode third season came to an end years ago. It’s the perfect gateway anime for those who aren’t sure whether they would enjoy a sports series, and now’s a better time than any as the series is finally returning for a fourth season next January. With the new season now closer to its big premiere, it’s starting to come together!

The latest update from the fourth season (via ANN) revealed the theme songs fans can rock out to for the next season. Burnout Syndromes will be returning from performing the themes for the second and third season for the new opening, “PHOENIX,” and CHICO with Honeyworks has been confirmed as the artist behind the new ending theme, “Kessen Spirit” (Spirit of Decisive Battle).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of the series is officially titled Haikyuu!! To The Top, and is currently slated for an unconfirmed date in January 2020. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and confirmed new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya. The fourth season has revealed its official synopsis as well, and reads as such:

“National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

This won’t be the only big anime return for the series as there will be a new OVA featuring stories titled “Land vs. Sky” and “The Path of the Ball” featuring the matches between Nekoma High School, Fukurodani Academy, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy as they all vie for their own way into Nationals as teased by the final moments of the third season.

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.