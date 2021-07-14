Toonami Announces Harley Quinn Summer Marathon

✖

The Clown Princess of Crime is set to return this summer in the upcoming DC Cinematic Universe film, The Suicide Squad, once again having her pushed into another dangerous mission by government operative Amanda Waller, but it seems as if Harley Quinn will be making an unexpected appearance on Toonami with an upcoming marathon. Running the series that premiered on the DC Universe streaming platform, and jumping to the new service of HBO Max, the animated series of Harley Quinn is a beloved take on the whacky adventures of the DC anti-hero that is attempting to escape the shadow of the Joker.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn saw Harleen Quinzel assembling a group of supervillain criminals to help in ascending the ranks of the DC Universe roster of antagonists, with the likes of Clayface, Dr. Psycho, Poison Ivy, and King Shark joining her side. First premiering in 2019, the animated series ran for twenty-six episodes over the course of two seasons, with a third season confirmed to be in the works following the arrival of last year's DC Fandome. While rumors have swirled that the third season is set to arrive later this year, no official release date has been revealed when it comes to the return of Harley and her friends.

Toonami shared the announcement that a Harley Quinn marathon would be taking place on August 7th, from 10PM to 5AM, most likely covering the first handful of episodes that helped create one of the best-animated series in the roster of DC's Universe:

The second season of Harley Quinn ended on quite the conclusion, with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy deciding to run off with one another, revealing their feelings for one another after a few hookups. As mentioned earlier, the third season has yet to receive a release date, but an upcoming comic book series, Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour will apparently dive into the events of the two supervillains on the road. Needless to say, there are plenty of DC fans who are dying to see Harley return to the small screen.

