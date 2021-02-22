Harley Quinn Season Three Begins Recording New Episodes for HBO Max

✖

Back in September it was confirmed that the animated Harley Quinn series from DC Universe would jump over to WarnerMedia's HBO Max and had been renewed for a third season. In the time since then there's been few updates, but now co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker has taken to Twitter to confirm that work has no begun on the new episodes! In a series of tweets he wrote: "Today we started recording @dcharleyquinn season 3. @bader_diedrich was back as Batman! Jim Rash was back as Riddler! and @Chris_Meloni was back as Commissioner Gordon! We’re back!!! Huge thanks to @hbomax for picking us up. They have been phenomenal partners on this."

Schumacker showruns the series with fellow executive producer/writer Justin Halpern. The pair previously confirmed that even though the episode order for season three hasn't been disclosed puclicly, they're not doing two seasons back-to-back like they did with the first twenty episodes of the show. "We have to fill out the writing staff. Fortunately, quite a few of the writers that were with us for Seasons 1 and 2 are available still, possibly to their chagrin," Schumacker told ComicBook.com when the renewal was announced. "But we are going to be looking for new voices for this season because we will have holes to fill, and new points of view that we will be looking for specifically moving forward. I think that's the immediate step is solidifying who our staff is going to be moving forward."

As fans recall, there was a long stretch of time last year where it wasn't clear if more Harley Quinn would be ordered at all. The pair had spoken at length multiple times about the future of the show, even confirming that at one point they'd considered the idea of a film continuation if a new season wasn't ordered.

"When we were waiting for a Season 3 pickup, we were kicking around ideas with the executives over at Warner Bros. Animation about that sort of thing (a movie)," Schumacker told Deadline. "Because we were like, 'Well, we have stories to tell with these characters. We want to continue going with it, and if Season 3 can’t happen, maybe we can do something in the feature space, which is sort of independent of a network picking up the show or not.' So, that is something that has been on our [minds]."

No premiere window or timeline for the new episodes has been confirmed but Schumacker previously said that an "optimistic" idea would be the end of 2021.

Harley Quinn's first two seasons are streaming now on HBO Max.