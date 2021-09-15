He-Man & The Masters of the Universe Showrunners Discuss The New Futuristic Style & Robot Orko

In an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, Showrunners Rob David and Jeff Matsuda sat down to talk about their upcoming return to the world of Eternia via He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe, which is a stark departure from Masters Of The Universe: Revelation which was released on Netflix earlier this year. With the upcoming CG animated series skewed toward a new generation, the creative minds behind the series explored why the series is taking a more futuristic approach to mythology and how a robotic version of Orko factors into the landscape change.

Rob David, who acts as the showrunner and Vice President of Creative Content for Mattel Television, went into detail regarding the decision to add some futuristic technology into the mix and how the core tenants of the Masters of the Universe makes for this to be a perfect inclusion into the franchise:

“Masters of the Universe at its core is a mashup of science fiction and fantasy and that’s a wonderful thing about it. That is definitely present here, it’s gloriously present. It’s dialing up a part of the story, taking into account a futuristic world that children are now living in, but we didn’t forget the magical aspects.”

David expanded on the idea of creating characters for a new generation with a starkly different take on Orko, the pint-sized wizard who sacrificed himself during the events of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation series while battling against the villainous Scareglow:

“Robot Orko is reimagined in order to fuse these two worlds, and he’s a Pinnochio character who can pull on our heartstrings. Our Orko was created because he had the memories of Orko the Great fused within him and this robot reboots and tries to wield magic.”

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe is set to arrive later this week, with Netflix offering the official description below:

“Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.”

What do you think of this new take on the world of Eternia?