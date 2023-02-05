Heavenly Delusion Announces Main Voice Cast

Heavenly Delusion is gearing up for its premiere this Spring as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it's getting ready to show off more of what to expect with the reveal of its main voice cast! The anime adaptation taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's original manga series has been inching closer and closer to its full debut, and that means we're now getting to see more of how it's all coming together. This important includes the voices behind the anime too, and now we've gotten the first major additions to the voice cast.

The latest updates for the new anime have not only included a confirm that the series has been licensed for a worldwide release by Disney, but that the voice cast for Heavenly Delusion currently includes the likes of Gen Sato as Maru, Sayaka Senbongi as Kiruko, Hibiku Yamamura as Tokio, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kona, Misato Fukuen as Mimihime, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Shiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kuku, Misato Matsuoka as Anzu, and Yuki Shin as Taka. You can check out a visual breaking it all down below from the series' official Twitter account:

What to Expect for Heavenly Delusion's Anime

Heavenly Delusion is currently slated to debut in Japan this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but an international release has yet to be set. Since it has been licensed by Disney it will likely stream with Disney+ in international territories, and Hulu in the United States. But the big question is whether or not it will have a simultaneous release or will launch a year later with a full English dub. As for what to expect when it drops, Denpa teases the Heavenly Delusion manga as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

How do you feel about the voice cast for Heavenly Delusion's anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!