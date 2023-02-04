Heavenly Delusion Celebrates Disney+ License With New Posters

Heavenly Delusion has announced that it will be officially releasing with Disney+ when the anime launches later this year, and it's celebrating the occasion with some new posters showing off more of what to expect from the new anime! Kodansha and Disney have announced a long term partnership that will see many more licenses and original anime projects making their way to Disney's streaming services around the world. While this has been a good deal for some international fans, it's been a lot tougher for many others as this has met a longer wait for key series to get their official launches.

Heavenly Delusion is one of the new anime adaptations fans have been excited to check out this year, and it has been officially announced that the series will be streaming by Disney around the world. The series will first begin its broadcast in April, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not that release window will be the same for international fans as the series makes its way to both Disney+ and Hulu in different territories. For now, you can check out the newest posters for the series below:

TV anime #HeavenlyDelusion

W main visuals revealed

【2023.4】

📺TOKYO MX/MBS etc

🎦Exclusive worldwide distribution on Disney+



Animation Production @ProductionIG



【2023.4】

📺TOKYO MX/MBS etc

🎦Exclusive worldwide distribution on Disney+

Animation Production @ProductionIG

How to Watch Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion will be launching in Japan this April, and if it does get a simultaneous release, fans in the United States will likely be able to watch along with the series on Hulu (much like the current release of Tokyo Revengers Season 2). If not, the anime will eventually make its way to Hulu at some later point in the year or early 2024 depending on whether or not there will be an English dubbed release too (much like what happened with Summer Time Rendering).

Hirotaka Mori will be directing Heavenly Delusion for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the scripts, Utsushita handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music,. As for what to expect from the series, Denpa has licensed Heavenly Delusion's manga for an official English release and teases the series as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

