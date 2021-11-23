Hellbound Is Ready to Overtake Squid Game as Your New Netflix Obsession

Netflix has more than enough content to keep fans entertained, and shows like Squid Game prove how universal TV has become. In fact, shows from South Korea continue to rank high on Netflix’s charts around the world, and it seems a new show has dropped that grabs attention. Hellbound is here, and it is ready to become your new Netflix obsession.

For those unfamiliar with the title, let’s walk things back a bit. The six-episode series debuted on Netflix just days ago, and it is already taking over the service’s global rankings. In fact, Hellbound is this week’s most-watched foreign show domestically. Hellbound has amassed 43 million hours of playtime to date, and it has overcome Squid Game which landed in third this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly, Hellbound has debuted with a huge boom, and it has no plans to drop off the radar. So if you love dark fantasies Death Note or dramas like Supernatural, this show was made for you.

Now, the story of Hellbound was made by Yeon Sang-ho, a WEBTOON creator based in South Korea. This Netflix series adapts part of the thrilling manhwa in all its supernatural glory. The story itself takes place in a different universe where Earth is overcome with supposed angels who share bleak prophecies and drag humans to Hell. The terrifying plot follows detectives in the present and future who must figure out where these creatures are coming from. And as you can imagine, quite a few twists are introduced along the way.

If you haven’t checked out Hellbound just yet, you can find the series on Netflix right now. All six episodes are available, and it stars talent like Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, and more. As of right now, Rotten Tomatoes has gifted the show with a fresh rating on part of both critics and fans.

Have you checked out Hellbound yet? Do you plan to check out the series over the holiday weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.