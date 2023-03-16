Hello Kitty and Friends Cosplay Attack on Titan For New Crossover Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sanrio's Hello Kitty franchise is no stranger to anime crossovers, having joined forces with the likes of My Hero Academia, Stein's Gate, Naruto: Shippuden and Mobile Suit Gundam in the past. Now they're getting into Attack on Titan just in time for the series finale. Thanks to a partnership between Sanrio, Crunchyroll and BoxLunch, AoT fans are getting a collection of apparel, accessories, and bags that bring a touch of cuteness to one of the darkest anime series out there.

The 17-piece Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan BoxLunch collection feaures teamups llike Hello Kitty and Erwin, Badtz-maru and Levi, and Pochacco and Eren on pins, t-shirts, hoodies, sleep pants, socks, backpacks and more. You can shop the entire collection right here at BoxLunch with prices that range from $16.90 to $79.90.

Sanrio and BoxLunch had the following to say about their partnership:

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Sanrio and Crunchyroll for another pop culture crossover. Bringing exciting, relevant collections to our guests is what we do best and the fun of Hello Kitty and her friends hanging out with their favorite Attack on Titan characters is perfect for BoxLunch, the premier place to find apparel, home goods, and more, all inspired by your favorite fandoms," said Steve Vranes, CEO of BoxLunch.

"This partnership celebrates beloved icons in a star-studded collab and aligns perfectly with Sanrio's mission of highlighting that friendship truly comes in all forms." said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. "Thanks to this partnership with BoxLunch, we can continue to offer Japanese pop culture lovers supercute anime product offerings with this new line of stylish apparel and collectibles."

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu at the time of this writing (along with the previous three seasons and first two parts of the fourth and final season). This first special is an hour long, and the second and final special has already been confirmed for a release some time later this Fall. As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first grand finale special as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"