Hello Kitty Launches Bloody Collab with Shocking Horror Anime

When it comes to horror and gore, no one thinks of Hello Kitty to model the genre. After all, Sanio's mascot is the definition of cute, and her reign as the kawaii culture queen continues to this day. Still, that doesn't mean Hello Kitty and her friends aren't willing to brach out. After all, the cat just launched a new crossover campaign, and it brings Hello Kitty in direct contact with a surprising horror series.

According to Sora News 24, Hello Kitty is ready to help the gang behind Higurashi Naku Koro ni make a comeback. And if that name doesn't sound familiar to you, well - the story probably will. The anime tale was hugely popular in 2006 and helped popularize horror titles to overseas fans. Now, Hello Kitty is showing her love to the franchise, and fans are not sure what to make of the collaboration.

The whole thing came together when a gacha game was green-lit for Higurashi Naku Koro ni. The title pairs with the visual novel's new anime series, so the horrific series was looking for a way to advertise. And honestly, is there a better way to market your product than with Sanrio?

Clearly, Hello Kitty could not resist, and fans were left shocked. However, most did not believe this combo would happen for real. After all, the idea was pitched way back on April Fools' Day, so few expected the combo to come true. But once Hello Kitty fans showed overwhelming support for the tie-in, Sanrio made the dream a reality. Hello Kitty has an actual crossover event in Higurashi Naku Koro ni. There are special costumes available for purchase in-app if you want to dress like your favorite Sanrio cutie, but that is not all.

No, the new gacha game has the characters themselves on board. The crossover is certainly cute as Higurashi Naku Koro ni ni found a portal into the Sanrio Universe. It is there the horror series pauses its murder spree to delight in something delightfully pure. So if you want in on this event, you better do so before it ends on May 3 in the afternoon and a new collaboration makes its way to Higurashi Naku Koro ni.

What do you think of this horrific Hello Kitty crossover? Are you surprised Sanrio approved of this collaboration?