Sanrio and Nissin Dish Up Hello Kitty Cup Noodle and Gudetama Top Ramen Funko Pops

Sanrio, Nissin Foods, and Funko have joined forces to deliver a series of Hello Kitty figures enjoying Cup Noodles and some Gudetama figures enjoying Top Ramen. Actually, the lazy egg Gudetama IS the Top Ramen.

The common figures in the Nissin x Hello Kitty Funko Pop collection include Hello Kitty on a bike bringing home Cup Noodles in the basket and Hello Kitty in Cup Noodles. Both Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. As far as exclusives are concerned, Hello Kitty holding Cup Noodles and a fork is available to pre-order at GameStop. A sparkly Diamond Collection version of Hello Kitty in Cup Noodles will be coming to Hot Topic soon.

On the Nissin x Gudetama side, there's Gudetama in a shell, chicken-flavored Gudetama, and Gudetama in a Top Ramen boat. As you can see, Gudetama isn't too thrilled about being part of a Ramen lunch, but Gudetama is also too lazy to do anything about it. Pre-orders for all three of the Gudetama Top Ramen Pop figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now.

You can keep up to date on all of the latest Funko Pop news right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.