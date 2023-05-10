Hell's Paradise Creator Gives Yuzuriha Wild Makeover in New Sketch

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is taking over screens this Spring with its anime adaptation, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating Yuzuriha's role in it all with a special new sketch giving the deadly kunoichi a very surprising makeover! The Hell's Paradise manga ended its run some time ago, and although original series creator Yuji Kaku briefly returned to the series with a special new entry set after the original manga's story, it's still been quite a while since the creator has interacted with each of their characters in a lengthy capacity. Thankfully the anime has been providing some new opportunities to do so.

Hell's Paradise has introduced fans to all kinds of notable criminals as they are all vying for the Elixir of Life, but there have been a few that have quickly captured fans' attention despite how few episodes of the anime have aired thus far. The biggest example of this has been Yuzuriha, and now fans are curious to see what she will do next as the anime continues. Celebrating her big debut in the anime, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has given Yuzuriha a gothic rocker makeover with a cool new sketch. Check it out below:

How to Watch the Hell's Paradise Anime

You can find the now complete Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can check out the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

Starring the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, Daki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, and many more.

