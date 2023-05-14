Hell's Paradise Anime Adds Main Villains to Voice Cast

The Hell's Paradise anime has officially crossed the halfway point of its debut season with the latest episode, and to celebrate the anime has revealed the voices behind Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku's main villains! Yuji Kaku's original Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga might have ended its run some time ago, but now the series is living once more through its official anime adaptation. That means a whole new wave of fans are just starting to discover all of the secrets hidden throughout the island "paradise" that Gabimaru and the others have been sent to in search of the Elixir of Life.

Hell's Paradise Episode 7 made its debut around the world, and with it saw Gabimaru and the others learn even more about the mysterious island. This includes learning about one of the key figures lording over it, Lord Tensen, who Aza Chobe and Toma end up coming across as the episode begins. Not only do we see a glimpse of their immortal power, but Hell's Paradise has also confirmed who will be behind Tensen's voices as the anime continues further.

◤◢◤Additional Cast◢◤◢



Tensen



Rien Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Ju Fa Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Tao Fa Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Zhu Jin Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Mu Dan Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Ran Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Gui Fa Junichi Suwabe／Yuko Kaida

Hell's Paradise: Who Voices Lord Tensen?

Tensen's going to be an interesting character to watch unfold as the Hell's Paradise anime continues to develop. Because while Chobe and Toma had met the siblings Ju Fa and Tao Fa, they are only two of the Tensen's that we'll meet in future episodes. They are voiced by Junichi Suwabe (My Hero Academia's Shota Aizawa, Blue Lock's Shoei Barou) and Yuko Kaida (Spy x Family's Sylvia Sherwood, Chainsaw Man's Fox Devil), but the breakdown for who they actually play is kind of a spoiler to explain.

There are actually seven Tensen siblings in all (Rien, Ju Fa, Tao Fa, Zhu Jin, Mu Dan, Ran, and Gui Fa), and Suwabe and Kaida will be voicing all of them for the Hell's Paradise anime. It's not as cut or dry as to which ones they will voice either as all seven Tensen constantly shift back and forth between binary genders. They are constantly fluid and will change voices to reflect those physical changes, but they are also all a unit that forms Tensen. Any more than that will be explained in the Hell's Paradise episodes to come.

