Hetalia Creator Announces Hiatus Amid Health Issues

If you have been in the anime fandom for a while, you have no doubt heard about Hetalia. The series was a huge hit in the 2010s as the adorable yet satirical series made rounds on social media. Year have passed since its heyday, but Hetalia does live on thanks to creator Hidekazu Himaruya. But now, it seems the artist is going on a hiatus due to their health.

The update comes from Himaruya themselves as the artist posted a note for fans on Twitter. It was there the creator said they will be pausing both of their series temporarily. The decision was made after Himaruya's physical condition began weakening, and health is now the artist's top priority.

According to Himaruya, Hetalia World Stars will be taking a two-week break from the Shonen Jump+ app. As for Prime Minister Club, the series expects to miss out on Jump SQ #1 but will be back in time for the second issue. However, those dates could change should the artist need a bit more time to recover.

If you are not familiar with Himaruya or their work, you should know the artist got their big break with Hetalia Axis Powers years ago. The series features a large cast of anthropomorphized countries as they interact with one another through history. From war to alliances and even trade agreements, Hetalia gives a wild and often satirical look at history through the lens of the world's nations. So if you want to know more about Hetalia, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Forget everything you learned in history class, and imagine all the nations of the world as cute guys hanging out on a wildly inappropriate reality show. Now, toss in every stereotype ever and prepare to pledge allegiance to your favorite superpower in Hetalia Axis Powers! Maybe you'll surrender to Italy's charms. He's a sweetie who's always got a noodle in his mouth and he's BFF with blue-eyed Germany and shy Japan. Sounds nice, right? Of course, their friendship sort of causes World War II, but is that really such a big deal? Not if it means those adorable allies France, America, and England will be stormin' the beach!"

