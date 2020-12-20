Hetalia World Stars Debuts First Trailer

✖

Hetalia World Stars has debuted its first teaser trailer! Following the end of the series' sixth anime adaptation back in 2015, the Hetalia franchise will be returning with a brand new anime series taking on series creator Hidekaz Himaruya's current iteration of the manga. Hetalia World Stars will be making its debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and recently shared the first look at this new project as part of a special presentation for the franchise during Jump Festa Online 2021. This new trailer teases many of the returning faces coming with this new project.

Hetalia World Stars dropped the new trailer from their official Twitter account which highlights not only the returning members of the cast, but the new additions as well that include Sumire Morohoshi as Czech Republic, Yusuke Kobayashi as Slovakia, and Yuichiro Umehara as Portugal. You can check out the debut trailer for Hetalia World Stars below:

Scheduled for a release in Spring 2021, Hiroshi Watanabe will be returning to direct Hetalia World Stars with Studio DEEN, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be returning to serve as script supervisor, and Mariko Oka will be providing the character designs once more. With fans wanting to see more of this franchise since its last iteration a few years ago, Hetalia World Stars is likely going to be a huge release for fans next Spring.

Returning members from the cast have been previously confirmed as well and they include the following likes of Daisuke Namikawa as Italy, Hiroki Yasumoto as Germany, Hiroki Takahashi as Japan, Katsuyuki Konishi as America, Noriaki Sugiyama as England, Masaya Onosaka as France, Yasuhiro Takato as Russia, Yuki Kaida as China, Go Inoue as Spain, Akira Sasanuma as Austria, Atsushi Kousaka as Prussia, Megumi Takamoto as Seychelles, Michiko Neya as Hungary, and Rie Kugimiya as Liechtenstein.

