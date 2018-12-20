‘Hunter x Hunter’ Announces First Nendoroid Line

Hunter x Hunter might be on hiatus, but the series isn’t about to let fans go without for long. After all, a new report is out, and it has confirmed the shonen series is about to get some long-awaited collectibles.

Yes, that’s right. Hunter x Hunter is really about to put the Nen in Nendoroids, you know?

Recently, an advert from Japan went live on social media confirming the release of Hunter x Hunter Nendoroids. Right now, there is no exact release date or window set for the figures, but fans are real excited to see the characters slated for their own model.

Hunter x Hunter characters get their very own nendoroids! Manufactured by: //t.co/gqG7UggDvL Release date: TBD pic.twitter.com/34kgVDivLg — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) December 20, 2018

As you can see below, mock-up designs for the Nendoroids have been released. It seems Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Chrollo will get their own collectibles. Gon is modeled without his jacket on, but his hair is as spiky as ever. Both Killua and Kurapika are going with simpler designs thanks to their chibi status. Finally, Chrollo looks like his design will be the most complex, but the Phantom Troupe leader still manages to look as cute as he is deadly.

These Nendoroid figures will be produced by FREEing in Japan, and they will tower at an adorable 10 cm. Fans are hoping the collectibles will be popular enough to warrant more Nendoroids as Hisoka and Leorio must be chomping at the bits to get their own mini figure.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.